Do you know how controlled you are?
appliance "nudging"
Time was that machines were designed to serve human needs, and human convenience.
If you are younger than 40, this essay may not make much sense to you. You’ve grown up in a world where the design and function ethos of machines is vastly different from the way machines have been conceived throughout history.
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