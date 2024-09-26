Do You Have Evidence?
I just had an encounter elsewhere with the Do You Have Evidence Guy. DYHEG pops up and asks for a “study” or “proof” of something you’ve noticed that’s obvious.
This is him:
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In this case, I was noticing the declin…
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