Do you even Constitution?
A serious, possibly fatal to our Republic, ignorance shared by most citizens: The concept of inherent rights.
Most Americans not only “misunderstand” American jurisprudence and philosophy; they have it exactly backwards.
Let me illustrate.
Can you imagine yourself asking this question:
"Where in the law does it say I have the right to do X?"
If you answered …
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