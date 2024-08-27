Divers subjects
a round up of what's on my mind
Do you like how I used the old Tudor spelling in the headline? You thought you caught me, the pedantic grammarian, with a big typo, didn’t you? But I was just being an homosexual anglophile—GOTCHA!
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