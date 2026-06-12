It’s not clear which of those—disillusionment, demoralization, awakening—is the right descriptor for what’s going through my mind in 2026. It may be that all three are happening. It may be that all three of these things necessarily, or often, go together.

What I do know is that this state of whatever-we-call-it is happening for a number of people. I see it in public conversation online. It comes up frequently in my coaching sessions with clients.

People are in epistemological and emotional conflict. What they thought they knew about the world, other people, politics and culture, appears to have been wrong. Longstanding truth narratives, the “basic realities of the world that you don’t question” are crumbling. Examples include the idea that feminism was only ever about universally agreed-upon fairness for women; the idea that black people have always been subject only to murderous white racism that came out of nowhere like magic; the idea that homo/bi/pick-a-mix sexuality was natural, normal, and in no way substantively different from normal heterosexuality.

What many people thought they knew about their families and friends appears to have been wrong. This is the toughest one. It hurts more than any of the other societal and less personal issues. Like I discovered 10 years ago about my mother, many people today are discovering that their most immediate “loved ones” don’t really care about them, let alone love them above outsiders and non-family members. They’re discovering that their families really would see them extremely disadvantaged or dead before they will give up their commitments to liberal fantasies about race, equality, and justice.

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On my show Disaffected, and many times here on Substack, I’ve said some version of “your family and friends would see you dead before they gave up their commitment to antiracism, rainbow sexuality, etc.” For this some have called me paranoid and mentally unstable. The accusations don’t hurt anymore, and they don’t hurt because I’m no longer insecure about my conclusion. When those accusations are put to me, they don’t trigger an internal suspicion that the accuser is right. It’s that insecurity that makes any accusation hurt a person emotionally.

A few years ago, they did hurt. I thought, “What if they’re right? What if I am mentally unstable and paranoid? What if it is, truly, all in my head and not true at all in the real world?”

No. I’m not hallucinating or projecting (over-much, we all project somewhat). I’m seeing reality.

But the accusations do weary me. They do this because they show me it’s unlikely that the population at large is capable of waking up to reality within the span of my life, and that’s a dispiriting thought.

Reader: If this describes you, I will tell you what I tell my clients in private sessions:

You are not crazy. You are not paranoid. You are not mentally unstable for questioning the root realities that you believed were true all your life. If your family and friends are using that tone of voice to respond to you (the one you imagine a psych nurse using to soothe a delusional patient), if they’re slapping on a plastic smile with glazed eyes when you talk, or if they’re telling you outright that you’ve “been radicalized” and “they don’t know who you are and they’re worried,” none of this is actually about you.

It’s about them. They are stark-staring terrified that you might be right, and they are not going to accept that. Not accepting means they have to turn you into a crazy person so they can keep the truth wolf on the other side of the door and sleep at night.

With the distance of time, I can see that I was that person who would decide that other people were crazy or evil so that I could avoid examining my beliefs. I know the stark-staring terror personally, because I lived with it all my life until age 41, ten years ago, when it started to change.

I decided anyone who was not on the left, anyone who did not agree with the postwar consensus/liberal/civil rights/colorblind/redistributist welfare society was insane, evil, or both. Until 10 years ago, I was a leftist, an “activist,” a male feminist, a gelded mama’s boy. In today’s parlance, I was a gay soycuck.

Today I’m a conservative. I’m not just center-right, I’m right-right. I want more guns, I want harsh penalties for crimes. I want many more executions, and I want them done in public by hanging. I want public flogging back as a punishment for serious crimes. I want all illegal aliens deported, children included. I want all immigration stopped. I want zero immigration of Muslims, Sub-Saharan Africans (except Afrikaaners-yeah, you read it right), and third-worlders. I want Christian culture to predominate in America, and I want anyone we let in to assimilate and conform.

No, I do not want a theocracy, and no, I do not want legal compulsions that would stop people from having their own philosophies and religion. What I want is an America culturally guided by Christian ethics, not Muslim “ethics,” not black African “ethics”. I want a return to a country where some outsiders are welcomed provided they are a good fit, and who are expected to behave as respectful guests, and to gradually assimilate themselves and their children into American culture.

To put it in a simple formulation: I want an America where big cities can have a Chinatown, but where Chinatown stays Chinatown and does not colonize the rest of the city, and does not replace American city councilmen with Chinese Communists.

It’s not much to ask.

What I want is normal. What I want is sane. What I want is not, and never has been “radical,” “hateful,” “violent,” “colonialist,” or “misogynist.” What I want is very close to what we used to have, and what we used to have was widely agreed upon by the majority of Americans left and right within the living memory of my lifetime.

Those of you who are older know that’s true. Those of you who are younger only perceive these things as “insane” because we’ve all been systematically brainwashed at every level of media, politics, and culture since at least the 1960s.

I’m 51, and my life straddled the line between an America closer to what I want (it used to exist), and the America we have today: a digital nickelodeon playing phantasmagoric cartoon shorts that purport to show reality but which are just lies and propaganda.

My process of changing my mind from leftist to conservative was not an overnight flip. I did not do it Borderline-personality-style where you decide tomorrow that everything you believed just yesterday is now the opposite. I may be a reactionary, but it did not come from pure emotional reactivity. It was a process of years, and those years included many days and nights doubting myself, fighting myself, asking if I was turning “evil,” asking if I was going crazy, asking if I’d always been crazy and was only now becoming sane.

The bulk of my change of mind is behind me, but the change is not over. That was a mistaken belief, thinking this was a finite process, and that I’d completed the job.

It’s ongoing. And I’m vexed with questions today that I never thought I’d ask. Some of these will probably make some readers uncomfortable (the greatest sin in our feminized daycare society). I hope you’ll be willing to experience that discomfort anyway, even if you don’t end up agreeing with me. I hope you’ll be able to tolerate that someone is asking these questions without defending your view of the world by ejaculating accusations of crazy bigotry to quiet fears about your own moral character.

I’m not asking others to agree. I’m only asking them to allow honest inquiry. Mainly, for yourself. I don’t actually care if anyone decides I’m a very bad boy for asking these questions. That won’t stop me asking.

From a charitable stance, I want growth and freedom for others because I’ve learned to value it for myself. From a self-interested perspective, I want others to be able to tolerate this like an adult because it’s unbearable to live among so many people ready to socially and economically murder dissenters from the left.

The Best Lies

The most effective lies are those that incorporate some truth. All of the postwar/20th century lies that are now gospel contain some truth. The best liars (the best narcissists) know how to take an ounce of truth to make a pound of lie more potent.

For example, it’s true that many women who became feminists or think of themselves as feminists really were only interested in what they saw as basic fairness. They didn’t and don’t hate men. They just wanted the right to vote, or the right to be protected from abusive husbands, and the ability not to be economically trapped in an abusive marriage.

But that truth doesn’t mean the Feminism Writ Large is or was, itself, “just about fairness.” The truth component was added in to the mix to anesthetize you, to make the bitter narcissistic, selfish, man and children-hating ressentiment go smoothly down your throat.

Feminism is a Cluster B project. It is poison. It is narcissism. Every single one of the “original foremothers” of every wave of feminism were aggressive, mean-spirited, narcissistic, resentful women.

The Questions

Here are some of the Things Everyone Knows Are True that I no longer accept at face value. Some of these I disbelieve outright. Others I no longer believe without more evidence; I’m back at baseline: “I have no reason yet to believe this is true, but I will believe it if I see actual evidence.”