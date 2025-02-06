Disco Interlude
In summer 1993 I was sitting in the back of Michael’s Toyota Tercel, stuck on the George Washington bridge, having to pee so bad I was considering getting out and pissing over the railing. Dirty New York fuckers probly woulda liked it.
“Let’s listen to some disco!” said Michael, a queen from the 70s.
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