Disaffected Newsletter

Disaffected Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandra Kessler's avatar
Sandra Kessler
4h

Ithaca has been like this for a long time now. It is and has been wokety woke woke woke. Have a cousin who lives just outside the city itself and have seen its descent into madness.

I just got off the train at Union Station DC headed for this year’s CUFI Summit. While waiting for my Uber, in front of the Postal Museum across from the station in just the few minutes I was there I saw the flotsom and jetsom of our youth, seemingly homeless, drugged, filthy, all around the museum. I thought NYC was bad. Nope. These were all young and crazed. I was last here one year ago. I don’t remember it this bad.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Josh Slocum
jenn atkins's avatar
jenn atkins
3h

I received my SSSS yesterday~! Thank you so much~! I have my own 'chillin' in the fridge- I'm going to whip this one up and we'll see what flavor and 'behavioral' differences there might be~ And we both love the postcard design. So you~ <3

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Disaffected Productions LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture