Sunday, July 5, 2026, 9 pm US Eastern

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-America’s 250th birthday passed with a whimper compared to the 1976 bicentennial celebration. Woke isn’t dead. Can we keep this republic?

-The feminization of the West now has us watching British lady cops run to arrest a white boy after *he* was assaulted while the black assaulters walk away. Are we ready to tell women “no” yet?

-A farewell to the once-beautiful city of Ithaca, New York, now a graveyard of reanimated meth zombies and gangbangers. Watch carefully, because this is coming to your “safe red city” too unless YOU stop it.

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