Disaffected: The Garden of Earthly Despair
Yep, we turned it into an episode
Sunday, July 5, 2026, 9 pm US Eastern
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-America’s 250th birthday passed with a whimper compared to the 1976 bicentennial celebration. Woke isn’t dead. Can we keep this republic?
-The feminization of the West now has us watching British lady cops run to arrest a white boy after *he* was assaulted while the black assaulters walk away. Are we ready to tell women “no” yet?
-A farewell to the once-beautiful city of Ithaca, New York, now a graveyard of reanimated meth zombies and gangbangers. Watch carefully, because this is coming to your “safe red city” too unless YOU stop it.
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Ithaca has been like this for a long time now. It is and has been wokety woke woke woke. Have a cousin who lives just outside the city itself and have seen its descent into madness.
I just got off the train at Union Station DC headed for this year’s CUFI Summit. While waiting for my Uber, in front of the Postal Museum across from the station in just the few minutes I was there I saw the flotsom and jetsom of our youth, seemingly homeless, drugged, filthy, all around the museum. I thought NYC was bad. Nope. These were all young and crazed. I was last here one year ago. I don’t remember it this bad.
I received my SSSS yesterday~! Thank you so much~! I have my own 'chillin' in the fridge- I'm going to whip this one up and we'll see what flavor and 'behavioral' differences there might be~ And we both love the postcard design. So you~ <3