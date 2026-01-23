Disaffected Livestream Friday, Jan 23, 6 pm EASTERN
Join Josh and his sister Jessanne at 6 pm only on Rumble for our weekly livestream.
This week we’ll be talking about:
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-Jessanne’s experience with synesthesia; she sees musical colors and more
-Your questions: have…
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