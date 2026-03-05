Disaffected Live: Thursday, March 5, 6 pm Eastern
Join us for the live show!
We hoped to have a guest commentator on but schedules didn’t mesh. I’m going to talk about the truth of the “gay lifestyle” and what happens to young men, with a warning to mothers and fathers about having “the talk” with their vulnerable sons.
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.