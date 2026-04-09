Disaffected LIVE: April 9, 2026
Women cannot have parity in institutional power if we want to keep a sane republic. If that’s “sexist,” so be it. We’re past the point where we can afford to care about being called “misogynist” while we pretend that women aren’t driving the judiciary and the culture off a cliff.
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Join Josh and Jessanne for a live conversation at 6 pm. You can tell her she’s got “internalized misogny” during the live chat!
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I agree - liberal women are loathsome and overly emotional - lacking in reasoning skills. And even conservative women give me “the ick” as they try to “lead”. There are exceptions- Joan of Arc coming to mind- but that would fulfill the “not all”.
good lord. is this for real Josh? where do they their buy proffessional career work clothing from.
ive seen better dressed women get up off the sidewalk and clean off drugs Go to the charitable Dress to Success womans career clothing donation center.
where they fix them up and send them off to job interviews.. and they look good and appropriate, finished and proper.
im sorry
what is this disheveled mess?
ugly