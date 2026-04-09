Women cannot have parity in institutional power if we want to keep a sane republic. If that’s “sexist,” so be it. We’re past the point where we can afford to care about being called “misogynist” while we pretend that women aren’t driving the judiciary and the culture off a cliff.

Join Josh and Jessanne for a live conversation at 6 pm. You can tell her she’s got “internalized misogny” during the live chat!

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