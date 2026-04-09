Disaffected Newsletter

Disaffected Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KimP's avatar
KimP
Apr 9

I agree - liberal women are loathsome and overly emotional - lacking in reasoning skills. And even conservative women give me “the ick” as they try to “lead”. There are exceptions- Joan of Arc coming to mind- but that would fulfill the “not all”.

Reply
Share
kristin's avatar
kristin
Apr 9

good lord. is this for real Josh? where do they their buy proffessional career work clothing from.

ive seen better dressed women get up off the sidewalk and clean off drugs Go to the charitable Dress to Success womans career clothing donation center.

where they fix them up and send them off to job interviews.. and they look good and appropriate, finished and proper.

im sorry

what is this disheveled mess?

ugly

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Disaffected Productions LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture