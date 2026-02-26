Disaffected LIVE! 6 pm US Eastern, Thurs, Feb 26
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We’ll talk about some stuff, you’ll talk about some stuff in the chat, and I’ll invite you to join the show by mic and camera if you like.
Bring a friend!
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