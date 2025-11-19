Disaffected Leftovers Live: Thursday, Nov 20
We’re doing our second-ever livestream (it will be a weekly regular thing) on Rumble only this Thursday, November 20, at 6 pm US Eastern Time.
Click on our Rumble channel to join the stream when it starts.
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
https…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.