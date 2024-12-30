Disaffected: Happy New Year
Episode 204, December 29, 2024
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-Christmas trip roundup: the politics of the city and the country, weird coffee shops staffed with illegals, and treasures from a checkered past.
-H1-B Visas and snotty billionaires. Why Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are pissing Americans off, but also what they get right.
-Straight talk for parents who are afraid to be pare…
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