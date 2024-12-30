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-Christmas trip roundup: the politics of the city and the country, weird coffee shops staffed with illegals, and treasures from a checkered past.

-H1-B Visas and snotty billionaires. Why Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are pissing Americans off, but also what they get right.

-Straight talk for parents who are afraid to be pare…