Disaffected, Episode 164, March 23, 2024
-"Germ-line infection" of woke is everywhere. This is when teaching and authoritative institutions seed communist and abusive ideas in the next generation. This is affecting future doctors and other professionals.
-You won't need to take the bar exam to be a lawyer in Washington state any longer, because equity.
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