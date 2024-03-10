Disaffected, Episode 162
March 9, 2024
—Michael Shellenberger's team at Public on Substack has published the "WPATH Files." Peek behind the curtain at the World Transgender Health Association's private discussions. They know what they're doing to children, they know it's harmful, and they're doing it anyway.
—Mainstream media just won't tell the truth. The storied 60 Minutes does a hatchet j…
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