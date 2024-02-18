Disaffected: Episode 159
-Shadow projection is everywhere. It's when people deny their own darkness by placing that darkness inside other people through accusation. Trans moms do it by saying "God" made their "trans kids" that way. Racists like medical school faculty Dante King do it by calling all white people congenital psychopaths.
-We're chronicling the fall of our society o…
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