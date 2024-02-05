Disaffected: Episode 157
-Woke has infiltrated everything in the West. Medicine. Media. Schools. The universities. The government, top to bottom, local to national. It's infiltrated red America, too. You're not safe in your red state.
-Montana has legally kidnapped a troubled 14-year-old girl with extreme trauma. They've taken her from her concerned parents. Why? Because Montana…
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