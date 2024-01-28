Disaffected: Episode 156
-Showdown between Texas and the Feds. Texas Governor Greg Abbott will not comply with the Biden Administration's demands to let federal border agents tear down Texas' razor wire to keep out illegal aliens. Online commentators are split, with some salivating for civil war, while others are scolding anyone who thinks it might be time for a decisive moment…
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