Disaffected Episode 155: January 20, 2024
—While doors blow out of 737s and planes collide on American runways, the Federal Aviation Administration is focused on hiring those with "severe intellectual disabilities," "psychiatric disability," and "dwarfism." You know, for diversity!
—Disaffected viewer comments on wokery, where it came from, and how it's going. Is it peaking? Is it here to stay?…
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