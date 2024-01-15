Disaffected, Episode 154
January 14, 2024
—Sorting out professional and public confusion around the difference between bipolar disorder (manic depression) and borderline personality disorder; transgenderism as the purest expression of borderline.
—Update on the Burlington shooting that grabbed national headlines. A white man shot (but did not kill) three young men from Gaza. Vermont and nationa…
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