Disaffected delayed-coming Monday
It’s Superbowl LIX (that’s pronounced “licks”), and also we ran into some last minute “challenges” in finishing up the new studio. We’ll be bringing you a quality show tomorrow, Monday, Feb 10-thank you for your patience!
In the meantime, enjoy some video shenanigans behind the scenes, featuring dog-cat standoffs. Introducing Shredder Cat and Vector Dog…
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