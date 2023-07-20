Disaffected audio-MI 'hate speech' bill
Audio-only episode 107 looks at Michigan’s proposed law to criminalize “misgendering” by characterizing it as “harassment” subject to fines or imprisonment. Josh shows the devil in the details.
Our audio shows are available on all the usual podcast platforms: Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, I Heart Radio, and the rest.
Here’s a Spotify link.
Be sure yo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.