Disaffected 11/5/2023
Sunday at 9 pm US Eastern on Youtube
-As massive anti-Jewish sentiment breaks out across the west, the US and UK governments are launching. . what? "Anti-islamophobia" initiatives. While hundreds of thousands of pro-Hamas supporters throng the streets of Western cities, we're told by our government that is they, not the Jews, who are in danger. The psych…
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