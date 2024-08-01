Did you see her or not?
There's a scene in The Exorcist that captures what it feels like to live in an unreal world where people refuse to see the truth even when they've actually seen it with their own eyes.
Ellen Burstyn's character Chris MacNeil portrays the frustration of the disbelieved, the lonely despair of being the one person who acknowledges the horrible reality that…
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