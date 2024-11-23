Democrats Who Want to 'Listen' Now
This is a response to a piece by Ed Warren over on the blog Persuasion. You may want to read the Persuasion piece before you finish this essay of mine.
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While I hope that Mr. Warren and others like him will be willing and…
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