Decompensation: When Kamala Cracks
episode 194, October 20, 2024
-Kamala Harris is careening out of control as the election looms. Like any frustrated narcissist, she's feeling the pressure of real scrutiny. She can't hold it together. We’ll talk about psychological decompensation using Harris's wicked witch meltdown as a template.
-Former sheriff's deputy TC Pearson joins us to talk about how woke corruption has inf…
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