Decades later
This piece was published elsewhere in 2021.
Twenty years ago I was living in small town Virginia, a fish out of water. An atheist gay liberal who'd just graduated from a fancy Northeast liberal college. It was my day off, but I went into the newsroom that morning (I was a crime reporter for the paper) for obvious reasons.
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