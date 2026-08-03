9 pm Eastern, Sunday, August 2, 2026

-Let’s look at Tiger Beat Tony Fauci’s diary. The king of Covid left 1,100 pages of diary entries on government servers. The main topic? How famous Tony is and how much the Julia Roberts set just loves him!

-Fauci is a malignant narcissist like so many in government, but it’s the American people who are the real villains. We’ll take a tour of all the punishments our friends and family told pollsters they’d like to see done to us during the fake pandemic.

-Uncle Josh’s Finishing School is open! This week’s lesson: a road-rules refresher.

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Yes! The show will also be on Rumble. It will be at the usual Rumble channel where you find our show.

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-Slocum Consulting: You can book an hour with Josh on video to talk about troubled relationships, political clashes at work, and more. If you’re looking for someone who won’t call your concerns “crazy,” Josh is the guy you want. Book at

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