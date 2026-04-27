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Betsy's avatar
Betsy
6h

"In that moment catching myself thinking about the sheet cake, I heard my mother’s voice in my head and felt a jumble of conflicting emotions. Shame at myself for being so uncharitable, disgust with my mother for her hypocrisy, and deep, aching sympathy for my mom. That is the hardest emotion for me at age 50. It doesn’t fit well with the other emotions about my mother. Perhaps it never will." I can relate. It hurts so much to feel that sympathy and yet of all the emotions I feel in thinking about my mother only this tenderhearted pity resonates - not the sadness, disappointment, feelings of abandonment or my own feelings of disappointment. I think you are seeing a real bit of your mom in this sympathy which doesn't invalidate all the cruelty and neglect; for me at least it just feels realer than all the other feelings.

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David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
9h

“now I sing harmony to the song too, in a different key” - that sums it up: what remains of what you shared and what you added of your own.

Great post.

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