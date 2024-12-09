Daydream Believer
“Stop that right now, Dinda,” said Big Dinda to Little Dinda. “It may be your birthday but we’re in a restaurant and we don’t act that way in public.”
Little Dinda was yelling and shrieking and dancing around with joy because she was having a birthday party with Ronald and all the Playland characters. It was natural exuberance, but it did need a parental…
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