Dawn Davenport Lives
Bring to mind the early films of John Waters: Pink Flamingos, Female Trouble, etc. Remember the affect and facial expressions of Divine when he was playing sullen, like Dawn Davenport.
I almost drove off the road yesterday looking at a young man walking down the street who looked exactly like Glenn Milstead, out of drag. Or sort of out of drag.
Guy was …
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