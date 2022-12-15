Cutting the Cord
Disaffected did a one-hour conversation with “Tim”, a friend to the show who is breaking it off with an abusive mother to protect himself and his children.
I think you should listen to it.
Have you struggled to decide how to stay in contact, or break contact, with an abusive parent?
Do you question yourself even after your parent has abused you, wonderi…
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