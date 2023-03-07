Culture Wars Are not For Sissies
pacé Bette Davis
We are in a full culture war. We are not in a “war-like scenario.”
We are actually in a war.
What are the contours of this war?
Progressives/leftists/Democrats own the national media. This partnership spews out lies every day about everything. January 6. Unemployment. Vaccine effectiveness. Whether conservatives should even be allowed to vote or exist.
S…
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