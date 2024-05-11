Culture Crush
Disaffected: episode 171
Get in there at 8 pm US Eastern tonight only on Rumble for Culture Crush. We're taking on grannies trying to destroy the Magna Carta, entitled "BIPOC" people and their illegal anti-white discrimination, and vile troons cradling babies in acrylic claws.
https://rumble.com/v4ukskc-episode-171-culture-crush.html
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