Premieres Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 9pm Eastern on:

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-Christopher Nolan’s woke adaptation of The Odyssey is like a map of what’s wrong with the mind of the modern West; self hatred, narcissistic capture and a wish to die out.

-What are your best tools for dealing with the narcissist in your life? Setting boundaries and managing expectations. Tune in to learn how.

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-Disaffected is sponsored by purveyors of the finest cured meats. Visit biltongusa.com and use promo code JOSH to get 10 percent off your order.

-Slocum Consulting: You can book an hour with Josh on video to talk about troubled relationships, political clashes at work, and more. If you’re looking for someone who won’t call your concerns “crazy,” Josh is the guy you want. Book at

https://www.joshuaslocum.net