Cruel to be kind
in the right measure
The Nick Lowe song occupies a strange spot between the literal meaning of its narrative and the wisdom of its famous chorus. The song describes a relationship with a manipulative and cruel girlfriend who engages in narcissistic reversal. When her boyfriend complains that she’s mean, she tells him her meanness shows that she loves him.
Well I do my best …
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