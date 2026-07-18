I’m going to tell you something that causes me embarrassment. The main reason I’m telling you this is that the act of telling you is part of how I’m trying to train myself out of a phobia that’s held me back. The secondary reason I’m telling you is that I hope you’ll remember this piece the next time you have to face a phobia of your own, and that something in it will help you.

If we were in person, not behind a screen, I would work to avoid telling you. I’d lie. I’d find a plausible excuse for avoiding something so that you wouldn’t know about my fear because it’s humiliating to me when people see it in person. (One or two people have seen it and know about it in person, and that’s OK because they’re my real friends. One of those friends was with me for this story I’m about to tell).

I have a desperate, extreme fear of heights. It’s worse than most people think of when they think of people who are afraid of heights. Sometimes I can’t bring myself to walk up one single flight of stairs to the second floor of a building.

Yesterday I made some progress against it. I suggest recognizing and consolidating small victories you achieve over fears, phobias, or bad habits. Really notice them, and coach yourself to see them as cumulative progress.

My fear of heights is dire. It’s not just nervousness, but extreme neurotic panic. It’s gotten much worse over the past 20 years. Open stairs with no walls, suspended escalators, atrium balconies, suspended automotive bridges.

Even roads on the side of gentle mountains terrify me if I can see down into the valley at the side of the road.

It’s quite bad. I’ve missed appointments, even flights, because of my inability to make myself climb a staircase or walk across an elevated walkway.

The Staircase in My Mind

There’s a fictional staircase that haunts me. It’s connected in some way to my fear of heights. I do not know how it’s connected or why. It’s not clear if my first encounter with this staircase in childhood caused my fear, or if these stairs became attached to it, or if they symbolize it, or just what.

There’s no apparent reason this staircase should have scared me in the first place.

It’s this one. You can see the opening to it in the lower left of the frame.

Here’s another view.

It’s the staircase in the house lived in by Carrie White and her mother, Margaret, in the 1976 movie Carrie.

Knowing as you do that my mother was very like the personality deranged Margaret White, and knowing as you do that Carrie has been a psychological landmark in my mind for me because of that, it might seem obvious why I’ve fixated on this staircase.

But it’s not obvious to me. Yes, the scene shows Margaret stabbing her daughter and sending her down the staircase to her presumable death. So far, so obvious. And maybe it’s that, the evil domestic psychology of that, that scarred my mind.

But the thing that scares me about that staircase is that there’s no handrail. The stairs just “float” between two walls. From the first time I saw this scene as a child, that scared me. A lot. Much more than makes sense. Right now as I think about it and type this I feel vertigo in my stomach and an urge to throw up. Because there’s no handrail. There’s nothing to grab onto. You get one chance to do it right. If you slip and fall, it’s over.

This staircase has worried my mind for 45 years and I see it in my mind’s eye when I’m looking at tall, suspended staircases or escalators in the real world.

One of life’s perversities is that my first house, the first one I bought as an adult, had just this staircase in it. It was a late 1800s Cape Cod with two small upstairs bedrooms. The kind of house they call a “one-and-a-half story”. The stairs were exactly like these, floating inside the walls with no handrail. Somehow I was able to get over my fear of them quickly, but I always held onto the ceiling/floor that jutted out over the opening in the wall.

I can’t figure it out. The characters of Carrie and Margaret will always haunt me; there’s something so similar, so much like “home” in that relationship—I’ll never shake it. My mother was so like Margaret White, including the crazed affect and “devotion” to her cause, even though my mother was at war with God and Christianity, not an overzealous fanatic believer like Margaret was.

Decades later, I now know that Carrie colonized my mind so thoroughly because my subconscious knew that my mother was absolutely capable of coming down the stairs with a knife in her hand while she smiled. As child in fear-fascination watching this movie, I did not know that consciously. But I did know it.

Yesterday I crossed a bridge

Yesterday I had to cross an elevated pedestrian bridge over a highway to get to a destination. There was no choice, no alternate route. There was no possibility of refusing to cross because such a refusal would have had bad consequences for my friend.

When I crossed in the morning to enter the place, I jogged across it speaking to myself in song inside my head to distract myself. It worked well enough, and by the time I got to the other side I thought, “This isn’t really so bad.”

When I had to leave at the end of the day I decided to make myself walk, not run. I started out by keeping my eyes pointed down so I couldn’t see the drop-off on either side.

It was OK. I was tempted to run, but I didn’t let myself. Then I looked up just a little and told myself “You can do this. Panicking is a choice, and you don’t have to choose it.”

Kept walking, sedately even. By the time I got to the other side, I had almost no fear.

I can’t tell you how to do it, but I can say that if you can lecture yourself directly in words-”I can choose not to panic, and I’m making that choice right now”-sometimes you can snap yourself right out of the panic. By will alone.

It worked, and I’m pleased.

Good luck to you on your own version of this.





