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Mary Ellen Hussey's avatar
Mary Ellen Hussey
18h

Congratulations on starting a path toward conquering your fear!

I have a VERY similar fear of heights. I’ll relate it in a conference call with you so I can give you the details. Good to know I’m not the only one!!!

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Thistles's avatar
Thistles
18h

My only phobia is height, too. As far as I know, it’s not caused by some formative trauma. My mom tells me I would carefully skirt around openings and edges on playground equipment from the start. As a child, I was forced to do a lot of things that should have been fun, like skiing (read: riding terrifying lifts), which may have helped desensitize me.

I built my own home, only one storey, and working on the roof was an exercise in self-control and emotional management I haven’t had in years. “Trembling is only going to make it harder to use the ladder. If you lose it up here, it will be harder to get down…” all that drama, 13’ off the ground and with no witnesses.

Fear is an horrific emotion. I try to teach my nieces and nephews not to be afraid of things like spiders and snakes, and I loathe parents that encourage senseless fears. You’re setting your children up to experience unnecessary, and potentially life-limiting, dread. Let kids do more and learn to conquer fear instead of surrendering to it, but a little understanding that the terror may be real also helps.

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