Watch on Rumble

Watch on Youtube

-A recent report claiming 250,000 white British girls have been raped and trafficked by Muslims for decades brought the cold sadism found on the female left into plain sight. We’ll scrutinize it.

-Major League Baseball is punishing players who don’t meekly wear pro-LGBTQ+ messages on their uniforms. Sen. Josh Hawley is looking to punish MLB. Woke is NOT dead. Not by a long shot.

-Potpourri du Moquerie, featuring Michae–Michelle Obama’s galaxy-scale narcissism and more!

Did you like the show? Throw us some cash support!



https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=CTXSL5U8DJBUY

-Disaffected is sponsored by purveyors of the finest cured meats. Visit biltongusa.com and use promo code JOSH to get 10 percent off your order.

-Slocum Consulting: You can book an hour with Josh on video to talk about troubled relationships, political clashes at work, and more. If you’re looking for someone who won’t call your concerns “crazy,” Josh is the guy you want. Book at

https://www.joshuaslocum.net