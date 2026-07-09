This is meant as an explanation in good faith, because it’s often hard to know why someone we see on social media responds as he or she does. But this is not a negotiation, or a request for permission. That is why comments are off.

A few things are true at the same time:

-Social media (really, text-only communication at base, but elaborated by the structures of social media) strips communication of tone, intent, body language, and most other indicators that show good-faith or bad-faith. Yet it is not impossible to make good guesses about whether someone is in good faith or bad faith from text alone. No system is perfect.

-I appear to many people to be excessively reactive and harsh. To some degree, I am. I have personality flaws.

-At the same time, it is not always the case that “Josh is excessively [read: without reason, and just because he’s cussed by nature”] harsh. It is often the case that my refusal to tolerate bullshit conversational moves—plausible deniability, deliberate ambiguity so as to be able to “win” no matter which way it goes, personalization, inappropriate demands to stop generalizing because a reader has hurty feelings—has become rare. Most people have buckled under to covert-aggressive (you know it as “passive aggressive”) social manipulation. They have internalized the narcissistic dictum that the villain is the one who demands clarity and good faith (or who speaks directly or swears or gives back as good as he gets but without hiding it under feminine plausible deniability), and the innocent is the one who cries most piteously about being held accountable.

There are conversational dealbreakers for me. When these occur, I will either reject them harshly and specifically, I will walk away and refuse to continue the conversation, or I will mute or block the person who communicates this way as a habit:

Dishonesty—Lying is unacceptable. Lying takes many forms. Scads of people are habitual liars in our era, but we don’t recognize them as liars because they don’t just clumsily state a flat untruth. They take a slightly more sophisticated approach.

Instead, they lie by pretending they don’t understand what someone else is saying. This is the most common form of online lying in the 2020s. It’s captured well by Millennial Woes:



It’s not just leftism. “Conservatives” do this too. Our very culture itself is modeled on dishonest narcissistic maneuvers in our era, and these respect no party lines.



My belief is that most people who the average reader takes as “stupid” or “not bright” or “who misunderstands” is not actually stupid, is often at least of average intelligence, and he or she understands the issue perfectly well.



They’re lying. They’re not stupid. They’re lying.

I’m not talking about abstruse philosophical or mathematical concepts. I’m talking about things like assuming that blacks or sensitive women or emotional gays are “unable to understand averages or per capita.” No. A minority truly are slow enough that they don’t understand these things.

Only a minority. Most people do absolutely understand these things. They are pretending not to understand them. That pretending is called “lying.” It displays narcissistic character traits and a propensity to bad behavior.

I will not tolerate that, and I will not “be nice” and pretend that they misunderstand. The majority of people want to pretend this way because it makes their tummy feel bad to have to confront the reality that people are constantly lying to get one over on others.



Well, they are constantly lying to get one over on others. Narcissism and lying are socially and monetarily rewarded in our era.

My objection to this behavior is not evidence that I’m mean, or overly aggressive. It was an entirely normal disposition for an adult man to have before about 50 years ago. A lot more women in those days had this disposition, too.

Moral equivocation and “equalizing”— What is it? Here are some examples:



-Observing a dispute in any context and declaring that “well, they’re both fighting/saying-naughty-words so they’re both just as bad.”



This is an infantile, pre-adult “moral framework.” To believe this, a person must admit that he or she does not recognize any moral distinction between a deliberate aggressive provocation, and the defensive response to that provocation. To believe this requires a person to “not believe in” self-defense. It requires a person to believe that it’s “just as bad” that I hit my mother in the face at 13 years old in self defense as it was for her to beat me and stalk me around the house screaming in my face for years. It requires a person to believe that a man who cold-cocks an aggressive driver in the parking lot who laid hands on the man’s wife is “just as bad” for hitting the aggressor back in self-defense.



Thing is, almost no one believes this nonsense. When they equivocate this way, they are (once again) lying. They know the difference full well. It’s that they don’t emotionally like the reality because they want their own personal ox gored, and they’re willing to pretend they don’t understand basic morality in order to accomplish that.

Another way of describing this phenomenon is what I call Kindergarten Teacher Morality. I observed it myself as a schoolboy who was often targeted for physical bullying and fights because I was a sissy. Boys would torment me, hit me, and when I finally blew my stack and went berserker the teacher would make both of us give up our lunch recess because “I don’t care who started it—you’re both equally bad for fighting.”

Kindergarten Teacher Morality is, by definition, immoral. All of you reading this know that’s true. If KTM ruled in American court rooms, every person who used a gun to eliminate a robber or rapist, every person who slugged another guy on the street to stop that guy from hitting his wife or children, would be given a maximum prison sentence.



The very notion strikes you as absurd because it is absurd. And it is immoral.

If you see me reacting in a way that strikes you (on the surface, without knowing any history or context) as excessively harsh, it is usually for the reasons I list above. There is usually a history or context. I have usually made an odds calculation in my head about how likely it is that someone is, consciously or unconsciously, using these manipulative strategies.

You may have a different set point than I do for suspecting this. In fact, I’d bet most of you have a different set point; that seems to be the case generally. I’m the odd man out on this one. Most reading this probably believe I’m “too harsh” and “too uncharitable.”

By contrast, I just as strongly believe that most people are way too lenient, way too cooperative with obvious narcissistic manipulation, and constitutionally timid or cowardly.

Yes, there is an error rate in my method. I do sometimes jump too quickly, and see bad faith where there is none (I point out, however, that most people with the opposite of my disposition will not similarly own their own shortcomings).



But my hit rate is much more accurate than a coin flip. Most of the time, not always, but most of the time, I’m seeing what I think I’m seeing. When I don’t, and when I stick my foot in my mouth, I will admit and I will apologize as publicly as I made my mistake in public.

That does not mean, however, that “you” and I are going to agree on each instance. You may believe I’ve gone too far, and I may believe otherwise. Do not expect me to simply submit because you “feel” that I’ve made a misstep.

I can imagine that this piece itself will strike some readers as “super aggressive,” but I can’t help that. I hope it’s at least clarifying on some level, and thank you for reading it.



