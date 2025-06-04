Confessions of a preteen Church Lady
Hullo readers—I write a weekly column for the Blaze’s lifestyle pages, Align. Hilariously, it’s for the men’s section.
This is my latest column, reprinted here with permission from the Blaze, thank you. Extra thanks to my editor, Matt Himes, who polishes my words just right every time.
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