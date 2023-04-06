Communication: do it right
or don't ask for help
Grown adults who know better have fallen into the lazy habits of Generation Z.
People who lived in the sane world that existed a few years ago are acting as though they, too, have forgotten how human communication works.
But they haven’t. They’ve gotten lazy. That happens to all of us, and I am included. But not wholly included.
I make the effort to be …
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