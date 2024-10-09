Come get Mikro-aggressed with Mike and Josh
Livestream 8 pm, Wednesday, October 9
If you have not had your sufficiency of faggotry from watching Disaffected, join Josh and Mike Harlow tonight for a livestream on his show Mikro-agressed!
Who knows what we’ll talk about? But I can guarantee that our Internalized Homophobia will be on full display as we talk about why we loathe other gay men.
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