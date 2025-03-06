Comcast and Xfinity are abusive by choice
Yes, this is another rant about customer service; skip if you’ve gotten tired of this. Believe me, I’ve gotten tired of it too. But it’s not me, folks. It’s them.
Many of you know that Comcast/Xfinity, the cable internet provider owned by NBC, is customer-hostile. But they have reached a level of hostility I haven’t seen before. I’m typing this out becau…
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