Collective Psychosis in Vermont
Octoberfest canceled because DOOM DISEASE
This is a short one and an initial reaction.
Vermont is so far gone I see no hope for this place in the short or medium-term.
Burlington cancelled Octoberfest because of Eastern Equine Encephalitis.
I’ll reproduce a report from local station WPTZ:
This year's Oktoberfest Vermont, which was scheduled for Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21, has been c…
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