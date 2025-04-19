Clearing out the bullshit
Enough of the euphemisms, and enough of the pretending that psychiatric illnesses and child abuse, that we know are those things, are somehow not those things.
Two topics below.
The ‘Autism’ Spectrum
This below is just one example from a prominent person. You can apply what I'm about to say to all the other examples you can think of.
Context for this ima…
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