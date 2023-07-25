Clean your fan
'this one weird trick'
A lot of you probably already do this, but it’s something that’s easy to forget.
Every time I do it I get so much ‘bang for the buck’ it’s like winning a lotto scratch off ticket.
Last night I took the grill off the box fan, washed it down, and cleaned the blades. Fan blades can capture a surprising amount of filth. To your eye it doesn’t look like that…
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