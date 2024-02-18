Chronicling the fall
That’s what Kevin and I are trying to do on Disaffected, the show, and what I’m trying to do here, writing on Substack.
Of course. I hope that we, all of us, can do more than just narrate the end. I hope that we can collectively wake up, enough of us, to change the end of this story.
But I don’t know that we can. The power of government, of internationa…
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