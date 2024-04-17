Child abuse and extremist politics
a Disaffected audio episode with Ty King
Ex-Antifa member Ty King joins us for a long-form discussion about the connection between abusive childhoods and joining extremist political groups. We hear what the members of Antifa are really like; their lives usually begin with tragedy.
Notice the audio player right below this paragraph. You can listen to the show right here on Substack, but don’t fo…
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