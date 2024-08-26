Cause or Effect?
-Robert Kennedy Jr. did the unthinkable for a Democrat, for a Kennedy. He endorsed Donald Trump. Not only that, he made the health and welfare of children the centerpiece of his announcement. What happens now?
-Clinical pyschologist Andrew Hartz joins us to talk about how to get political bias out of psychotherapy. He has begun the Open Therapy Institut…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.