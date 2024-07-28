Canceled AGAIN
Episode 182
Once again, I’ve lost my paid job along with my boss and 30 other writers. Why? Digital cancellation. Don’t miss this episode—Jack Buckby explains how AI and leftist-controlled media “watchdogs” are targeting conservative news producers with success. As of Friday, we’re all out of work. Watch to find out why.
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